Nagpur gangster Thakur, his gang booked under MCOCA

Nagpur: The Nagpur police have slapped dreaded gangster Sumeet Thakur and four of his close aides with stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) on Thursday. They were slapped with MCOCA for kidnapping three youths at a gun point and thrashing them mercilessly following a road rage tiff.

Thakur, who has been booked under MCOCA on at least two occasions in the past, is now on the run. He has been additionally booked in yet another case for threatening the kidnapped victim and forcing him to file a fake affidavit in his favour to help dilute the offense registered against him earlier. The two offences were registered at Jaripatka Police Station.

Thakur, having several serious offences against him, had been out on bail in several of his past cases under MCOCA. Despite the bail conditions, Thakur had been involved in criminal activities, said police.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has formed several teams, including the Crime Branch units, to nab Thakur and his gang. The cyber experts have been roped in to zero down on Thakur and gang via electronic surveillance.

