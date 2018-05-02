Green Heaven Kids celebrate Yellow Colour Day

Nagpur: Yellow is the colour of optimism, glory, sunshine, and happiness. It stands for freshness, positivity, intellect and joy.

With the motive of making the kids aware of colour yellow, Green Heaven Kids celebrated Yellow Colour Day to develop the fine motor skills in the students. Early identification of colours helps to create the cognitive link between visual clues and words which is an important part of a child’s holistic development.

The day began with fun filled introduction concerning the colour yellow. Classes were decorated with yellow balloons, puppet frame, flowers and cut outs. Students were all dressed up in different shades of yellow colour.

It was indeed a visual treat to see the impact of the yellow colour on the little angels. All the students of Pre Nursery and Nursery sang rhymes and shared their yellow coloured food with their friends. All the kids took a yellow bee cut out as a take home which brought a broad smile on their faces. It was an amazing learning experience which had a long lasting effect on each student.