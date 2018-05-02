Gas delivery man takes ill, dies in Laxmi Nagar

Nagpur: A 38-year old man delivering HP gas cylinders suddenly took ill and died in Laxmi Nagar under Bajaj Nagar police jurisdiction on Monday.

The deceased, Vinod Vitthalrao Raut, resident of Plot No. 16, Pannase Layout, was delivering HP gas cylinders around 7.30 pm on Monday. Vinod suddenly took ill while delivering cylinder at Gadkari Nivas, Laxmi Nagar. He was immediately taken to Mayo Hospital but doctors there declared Vinod brought dead.

Bajaj Nagar police constable Govinda, based on information provided by Santosh Babulal Nagulwar (45) of Ramnagar Marartoli, registered a case of accidental death and launched a thorough probe into the matter.