Green Heaven Kids celebrate Red Colour Day with gaiety

Nagpur: Toddlers of Green Heaven Kids celebrated Red Colour Day on Tuesday, September 17. All the tiny tots dressed up beautifully in Red clothes to mark the celebration. The doors and boards of classrooms were decorated with red colour cut outs and also there was display of red objects like red apples, cherries, tomatoes, strawberries, teddies etc.

Teachers and staff also joined the celebration dressed in red. The children were excited and happy seeing red hangings and balloons. The celebrations continued the following day wherein the children participated in colouring activity, recited rhymes, and songs related to red colour.

Kids enjoyed red coloured snacks in their lunch boxes. A beautiful red colour apple cut out was given to all the kids as take home. The gesture elated all the students. The lovely day passed by getting introduced to the colour of love and happiness.