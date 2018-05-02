Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 17th, 2019
Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Amit Kumar Srivastav is new CVO of W.C.L.

Nagpur: Amit Kumar Srivastav,an Indian Telecommunication Services (ITS) officer joined at Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) last day.

He Is a graduate (B.E.) in Electronoics & Telecommunications from Madan Mohan Malviya Engineering College,Gorakhpur & Post Graduate (M.Tech) in Integerated Electronics & Circuits (VLSI) from I.I.T. Delhi.

Sri Srivastav worked in various capacities in DOT/BSNL at Mandi, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) Gonda,Kanpur (Uttarpradesh) Guwahati (Assam) and Nagpur after selection in I.T.S. (Indian Telecommunication Services) 96 batch through engineering services exam conducted by UPSC for Gr. ‘A’ services.Earlier to this he worked as Design Engineer in Cypress Semiconductors Ltd. Banglore, from Jan 97 to Dec 97,associated with the design of memory chips.

Happening Nagpur
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Nagpur Crime News
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Maharashtra News
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
११ सप्टेंबर ते २७ ऑक्टोबर या दरम्यान ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’
११ सप्टेंबर ते २७ ऑक्टोबर या दरम्यान ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’
Hindi News
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
Trending News
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
Featured News
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Trending In Nagpur
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
12-year-old boy kidnapped in Nandanvan, cops search accused man
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Nature’s Karishma: Once dried up, depleted, Gorewada Lake is full up to brim, now!
Petrol reaches Rs 77.78, diesel Rs 67.68 in Nagpur
Petrol reaches Rs 77.78, diesel Rs 67.68 in Nagpur
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
27 अक्टूबर तक ‘नो टू सिंगल यूज़ प्लास्टिक’ अभियान
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
नारा से सटी सोसाइटी का सीवर लाइन जाम
एम्स में शुरू हुई OPD -मिल रही डे केयर सुविधा
एम्स में शुरू हुई OPD -मिल रही डे केयर सुविधा
ट्रेन-प्लेटफार्म के बीच फंसा बालक
ट्रेन-प्लेटफार्म के बीच फंसा बालक
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
रमाई घरकुल योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांना धनादेश वाटप
११ सप्टेंबर ते २७ ऑक्टोबर या दरम्यान ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’
११ सप्टेंबर ते २७ ऑक्टोबर या दरम्यान ‘स्वच्छता ही सेवा’
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145