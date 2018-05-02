Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion

Nagpur : Many well known real estate companies including Green City Builders in Nagpur have faced the series of checks and action by Director General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence (DGGI), Nagpur Zonal Unit for alleged evasion and manipulation of GST.

The major taxpayers covered in the co-ordinated operations included M/s Green City Builders; M/s Pardeshi Construction Pvt. Ltd.; M/s J D Buildcon Pvt. Ltd in Nagpur region and M/s Sanklecha Constructions Pvt Ltd and M/s Sankelecha Construction in Nasik region.

During the searches many key documents were seized from the offices of these companies.

This apart digital data was also retrieved which was forensically secured through hash values generated under panchnama. These data sets were compared with physical copies of the Sale Deeds and Sale Agreement obtained from the Sub-Registrars of Maharashtra.

These investigations are still continuing. The total GST/Service tax liabilities based on the investigation conducted so has been ascertained at Rs 10.40 crore out of which Rs 4.52 crore has been recovered so far. M/s Green City Builders has paid Rs 58.17 lakh against a liability of approximately Rs 2 crore.

M/s Pardeshi Construction Pvt Ltd has paid Rs 15 lakh against a liability of approximately Rs 1.35 crore. M/s J D Buildcon Pvt. Ltd has paid Rs 21 lakh against a liability of approximately Rs 40 lakh which has been ascertained so far. The quantification of liabilities of other taxpayers is in progress.