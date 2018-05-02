Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rates

Panaji: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s “We today propose to slash the corporate tax rates for domestic companies and for new domestic manufacturing companies.”

Sitharaman proposes to slash corporate tax for domestic cos, new local manufacturing cos through an ordinance. Excerpts from the press briefing…

— To boost ‘Make in India’, an insertion inserted to Income Tax Act with effect from 2019-20, which allows any new domestic company incorporated on or after 1st Oct 2019 making fresh investment in manufacturing an option to pay income tax at rate of 15%.

— To promote growth, a new provision has been inserted in the income tax act with effect from fiscal year 2019-20, which allows any domestic company to pay income tax at the rate of 22% subject to condition they will not avail any incentive or exemptions.

— No Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) on local companies.

— Enhanced surcharge introduced in Budget shall not apply on capital gain arising on sale of equity shares in a Co liable for STT.

— Companies can opt for lower tax rate after expiry of tax holidays, concessions that they are availing now.

Right on cue, the Sensex is up by 828.56 points, currently at 36,922.03

Sensex soars as FM announces tax breaks:

Sensex rises 1276.26 points, currently at 37,369.73; Rupee rallies 66 paise to 70.68 against US dollar on FM announcements to boost growth.

In a major fiscal booster, the government on Friday slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.

Making the announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1.

Sitharaman said the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually.

She said the government was conscious of the effect the tax rebate would have on fiscal deficit and numbers would be reconciled.