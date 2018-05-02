Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 20th, 2019
Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

‘Bold step by FM for boosting manufacturing sector’: CA Agrawal

Nagpur: Chartered Accountant Umang Agrawal, Immediate Past Chairman, Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI, hailed the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman drastically reducing corporate taxation for the India incorporation. CA Agrawal termed the move a ‘Bold step by FM for boosting manufacturing sector.’

“The government has ascertained that first and second quarter of this fiscal year were not going smooth and the demand for reduction in taxation by the corporate was at its all time high. The Finance Minister has announced something which the corporate were looking for since a long time. The drastic reduction in taxation for Corporates is expected to have positive long term impact. The reduction in tax will definitely help the India incorporation to focus on growth and enter into new fields of manufacturing,” he said.

CA Agrawal further praised the Finance Minister for accepting the long time demand of abolishing Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT) which was proving to be burden for many sick industries. The industries are going to have a major relief in this aspect. “The greatest fillip to the economy and GDP would happen with the new companies incorporating post 1st October with the 17.10% of effective tax rate. This would ensure that not only Indian population enter into manufacturing business but has the capability of attracting foreign players to manufacture their products in India thereby leading to increased capital infusing and increased employment opportunities.”

With such a bold step it is expected that the government will further decrease taxation for partnership/proprietary businesses in near future, Agrawal hoped.

“All in all the Finance Minister has tried to rebuild optimism in the economy and a reason to cheer about for all. Congratulations and thanks to the Finance Ministry for responding to the stakeholders needs on a timely basis,” the Chartered Accountant stated.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
Maharashtra News
तोतलाडोह प्रकल्प पूर्ण क्षमतेने भरल्यामुळे दोन वर्षे पुरेल एवढे शहराला पिण्याचे पाणी
तोतलाडोह प्रकल्प पूर्ण क्षमतेने भरल्यामुळे दोन वर्षे पुरेल एवढे शहराला पिण्याचे पाणी
आपली बस की नई डिपो पालकमंत्री बावनकुले के हस्ते उदघटित
आपली बस की नई डिपो पालकमंत्री बावनकुले के हस्ते उदघटित
Hindi News
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
Trending News
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Featured News
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rates
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rates
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
Trending In Nagpur
Smart Mobile Charger, Personal Luggage Locker at Nagpur Railway Station
Smart Mobile Charger, Personal Luggage Locker at Nagpur Railway Station
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
अब नागपुर स्टेशन पर मिलेगी स्मार्ट मोबाइल चार्जर और लगेज लॉकर की सुविधा
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
क्वेटा काॅलोनी में नौ दिनों तक होगी शिवशिक्त की आराधना
Vodafone harps on ‘assurance’ trick, leaves customers red-faced over sloppy network
Vodafone harps on ‘assurance’ trick, leaves customers red-faced over sloppy network
NVCC extends help to flood-hit people of Western Maharashtra
NVCC extends help to flood-hit people of Western Maharashtra
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
NMC’s special meeting adjourned within 10 minutes amid uproar!
कोल्ड्रिंक पर कूलिंग चार्जेंस् के नाम पर 5 रुपए लेना होटल संचालक को पड़ा भारी
कोल्ड्रिंक पर कूलिंग चार्जेंस् के नाम पर 5 रुपए लेना होटल संचालक को पड़ा भारी
श्री लोहाणा सेवा मंडल की नवनियुक्त कार्यकारिणी गठित
श्री लोहाणा सेवा मंडल की नवनियुक्त कार्यकारिणी गठित
Two-wheeler knocks 75-year-old man dead in MIDC
Two-wheeler knocks 75-year-old man dead in MIDC
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145