Grand War Memorial to come up on Nagpur’s Tekdi Road honouring India’s bravehearts

NMC, in collaboration with the NGO Nagpur 2025 and the Ministry of Defence, is set to construct the sprawling war memorial

Nagpur: In a significant tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), in collaboration with the NGO Nagpur 2025 and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), is set to construct a sprawling war memorial along Tekdi Road in Nagpur. The project, which aims to honour the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the 1962, 1965, 1971, and 1999 wars, is currently in the final design phase, with two key MoUs expected to be signed soon.

According to NMC sources, the memorial will be developed on approximately 29,000 square feet of land owned by the Ministry of Defence. The land, located in the strategic Sitabuldi area, will be provided free of cost by the MoD, while the NMC will bear the estimated ₹10 crore construction cost. The NGO Nagpur 2025 will extend its consultancy services pro bono.

The concept for the memorial was initiated by architect Soumya Pandey of Nagpur 2025, who presented the proposal to Municipal Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari. Impressed by the vision, Dr Chaudhari took the idea to Major General S.K. Vidyarthi, General Officer Commanding of the Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area (UMANG). A seasoned Army officer with combat experience, Maj Gen Vidyarthi reportedly welcomed the initiative and readily approved the allocation of defence land.

Although the project was initially proposed for funding under the District Planning Committee (DPC), Dr Chaudhari decided to allocate funds directly from the NMC’s budget to fast-track its execution.

Taking a hands-on approach, the Municipal Commissioner insisted on a design that strikes a balance between honouring military valour and maintaining public sensitivity. “The memorial should inspire, not disturb,” he is said to have told the team. The original designs were revised multiple times to ensure they avoid graphic depictions of war, which could negatively impact younger visitors or sensitive viewers.

Another key aspect of the design focuses on accessibility and crowd management. The structure will include a massive backdrop wall and a well-planned open area for visitors, ensuring a serene viewing experience. Once completed, the memorial will be clearly visible from Tekdi Road and is expected to become a prominent landmark paying homage to India’s armed forces.

The formal signing of memoranda of understanding—first between NMC and the Ministry of Defence, and second between NMC and Nagpur 2025—will mark the final step before construction begins.