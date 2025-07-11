CBI’s clean chit to ex-Mumbai CP Parambir Singh in extortion case

Advertisement



Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, who faced multiple allegations during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government, has been given a clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in two major cases registered against him.

In total, five cases were filed against Singh and other officers, including those at Marine Drive, Goregaon, Thane, Kopri Police Station (Thane), and Bazarpeth Police Station (Kalyan). The CBI was tasked with investigating two of the more serious complaints — one involving alleged extortion of Rs 5 crore, and another relating to caste-based abuse.

CBI submits closure report in court

The CBI, after conducting detailed investigations in both the Kopri and Bazarpeth cases, found no incriminating evidence against Parambir Singh. It has submitted a closure report in court, effectively clearing Singh of the charges.

At Kopri Police Station, a case was registered against five individuals, including Parambir Singh, Sunil Jain, and Sanjay Punamia, on charges of extorting approximately Rs 5 crore. Meanwhile, a separate case of alleged casteist abuse was filed at Bazarpeth Police Station in Kalyan.

Parambir Singh, a retired IPS officer, served as the Commissioner of both Thane and Mumbai Police. Allegations of corruption, extortion, and abuse of power surfaced after his retirement.

In 2018, while serving as Thane Police Commissioner, Singh was involved in the arrest of builder Shyamsundar Agarwal in the ULC scam. The fallout from this and other actions during his tenure led to multiple criminal complaints.

Closure of cases marks key development

The closure of the two cases by the CBI marks a significant development in the series of controversies surrounding Parambir Singh. While he still faced scrutiny in other cases earlier, the clean chit in these central investigations may offer some reprieve from the legal and political turmoil that followed his high-profile police career.

Meanwhile, the Thane Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) has accepted the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the extortion case involving the former IPS officer who has previously served as both Mumbai Thane Commissioner of Police (CP) Param Bir Singh. A total of five cases were registered against Singh and others.

CJM S. K. Fokmare, in his order, stated: “The report is submitted through CBI Mumbai. As per the final report, during investigation, it appears to the CBI Unit, New Delhi, that there is no sufficient evidence or reasonable ground of suspicion to proceed further against the accused persons. It has been stated in the report that the allegations made by the complainant are not corroborated by any independent evidence. The complaint was lodged after a lapse of almost five years from the date of occurrence. It has been observed that the facts and circumstances do not substantiate the allegations or disclose any incriminating evidence for launching prosecution against any of the accused persons.”

“As per the closure report, during the investigation, it was revealed to the Investigating Officer that the accused had no connection with the crime registered against them. Thus, according to the Investigating Officer, there is no sufficient evidence or reasonable ground for launching prosecution against the accused. This closure report was submitted on December 12, 2023. The informant was fully aware of the closure report and was represented by his counsel. However, for the past one year, neither the informant nor anyone else has challenged the report submitted by the CBI. The conclusion of the Investigating Agency is justified. Hence, the ‘C Summary’ in the form of the closure report is accepted,” the court maintained.