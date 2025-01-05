Grand Procession to mark Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Advertisement













Nagpur: On 358th Birth Anniversary of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Maharaj, Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal will take out a Grand Shobhayatra on Monday, 6th January 2025 at 1 pm from the Mandal Hall at Indira Gandhi Colony in Jaripatka.

For the last 6 days, prayers are being offered to Guru Maharaj for the fulfillment of good wishes through Samputh Paath. Today, on the sixth day of Saptah Paath, Union Transport Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji participated in the program, where he was welcomed with a Tulsi sapling. He congratulated Adv Madhavdas Mamtani Ji and praised his remarkable contribution of 55 years and described this event as showing the path of religion and morality to the society.

The procession shall consist of impressive floats with colorfully decorated Beed of Aad Shri Guru Granth Saheb on an attractive chariot at the forefront, followed by floats of Shri Guru Nanak Devji, Shri Guru Gobind Singh, Shri Guru Ramdas, Shri Guru Arjan Dev, Shri Guru Harirai Saheb, Shri Guru Harkrishan Dev and Shri Guru Teg Bahadur. The floats will be followed by various Ragis and devotees chanting ‘Gurbani’. Shobhayatra will pass through Dayanand Park square, Housing Board Colony, Kukreja Nagar, Hudco colony, Ahuja Nagar, Bhim Chowk, Indora Road, Mahatma Gandhi School and main streets of Jaripatka and finally will culminate at Mandal premises at around 6 pm. Seven days Path Sahib and Ichha Purak Prathna- Prabhu Simran will be concluded with Bhog Sahib, Shabad Kirtan and Pravachan. Ardas will be made to Almighty for removal of sorrows/ difficulties and attainment of health, wealth and peace in the entire world and distribution of Prasad.

On the last day of Ichha Purak Prarthna, Dada Madhavdas Mamtani explained the message of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji in Dasam Granth “Hindu Turak Kou Rafzi Imam Safi, Manas Kee Jat Sabhai Eke Pahichanbo”, meaning that Hindu, Muslim, Shia, Sunni, Boudh, Christian etc. belonging to different religion are all human beings who have common eyes/nose/ears/face etc. and the duty of all human beings stated in all religious books is to do all good acts, be honest to the nation, love and respect all, and live in harmony with each other. If the aforesaid teachings of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji are followed in true spirit, communal disputes, differences will automatically vanish, and a harmonious and peaceful atmosphere in society will come into being.

Aasadiwar Path going on daily since last five days will be concluded tomorrow from 5.30 am to 8.30 am.

Convenor Dada Madhavdas Mamtani has appealed to the people of all religions to participate in large numbers in Shobhayatra for fulfillment of their wishes and get the blessings of Guruji. This is the 55th year of celebration of Shri Gobind Singh Jayanti by the Mandal.

Various prominent person including Jaiprakash Gupta, Virendra kukreja, Arjundas Ahuja, Panju Totwani, Rajwantsinghpal Tuli, Sachin Puniyani etc. participated in the programme and obtained blessings of Guru Maharaj.