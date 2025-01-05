Mitrangan De-Addiction cum Rehabilitation Centre Marks 2nd Anniversary with Inspiring Event

Advertisement













Nagpur: Mitrangan De-Addiction cum Rehabilitation Centre, Godhani, Nagpur, celebrated its 2nd Work Anniversary, highlighting two years of unwavering dedication to helping individuals reclaim their lives from addiction. The event was a blend of inspiration, gratitude, and renewed commitment to a brighter, addiction-free future.

The event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries:

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wednesday01 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 76,900 /- Gold 22 KT 71,500 /- Silver / Kg 86,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Mr. Mahesh Khangar, Director of Manasvi Multispeciality Hospital

Mr. Yuvraj Singh Thakur, ACP Nagpur Police City

Mr. Abhijeet Raut, President of MITRA

Mr. Shubham Jain, Director of BBS Health Care

The celebration also witnessed the participation of core members of Mitrangan Nashamukti Kendra, including Mr. Saurabh Sharma (Counselor), Mr. Srinivasan Iyengar (Treasurer), and Mr. Prashant Raut (Secretary).

ACP Yuvraj Singh Thakur delivered a powerful and inspiring speech, expressing his deep admiration for the work carried out by Mitrangan. He acknowledged the struggles faced by individuals in recovery and praised the center’s team for their relentless efforts. “Addiction is not just an individual problem; it affects families and communities. Initiatives like Mitrangan play a crucial role in restoring hope and dignity to those in need. I urge everyone to support and spread awareness about this cause,” he said.

Mr. Kartik Iyer, Director of Mitrangan, shared a heartfelt account of the center’s journey, reflecting on the challenges and triumphs along the way. He emphasized the importance of compassion, professional care, and the collective strength of the community in supporting those battling addiction. “Reaching this milestone has been a journey of perseverance, and it would not have been possible without the dedication of our team and the unwavering support from the community,” he remarked.

Mr. Mahesh Khangar, Mr. Abhijeet Raut, and Mr. Shubham Jain also addressed the gathering, sharing their thoughts on the significance of de-addiction efforts in creating a healthier and more harmonious society.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, recognizing the invaluable contributions of everyone associated with Mitrangan, including its staff, patients, and supporters. The center reaffirmed its commitment to its mission of transforming lives and fostering hope for a better tomorrow.