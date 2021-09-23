Grand gesture: Mahavitaran brings light into lives of two blind customers!

Both blind, poor customers were provided power connections within 24 hours

Nagpur: In a grand gesture, Mahavitaran brought light into the lives of two blind customers by providing them power connections within 24 hours.

It all happened when Mahavitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) came to know that a couple, Dinesh Mathure and Sharda Mathure, residents of Dahegaon Rangari under Khaparkheda Sub-Division, were both blind. Similarly, Suraj Shankar Randhai, having blindness in both eyes, was staying with his mother at Itangoti village. These blind persons were badly in need of light. But owning to poor financial condition, a power connection was out of bound for them. They were also facing difficulties in filling online applications by personally visiting Mahavitaran office.

The dire situation being faced by blind Sharda Mathure came to the fore during monthly meeting of Dahegaon Rangari Gram Panchayat attended by Mangesh Kohale, Deputy Executive Engineer, Khaparkheda Sub-Division. Apprised of the miserable condition, Kohale immediately directed Patansaongi Rural Distribution Centre to provide Sharda Mathure a power connection within 24 hours. The directives were followed by Junior Engineer Ketan Dhote, Janmitra Ramesh Thakre and Pralhad Mangate and Sharda Mathure got the power connection within 24 hours. The expenses for the power connection were borne by Mahavitaran staffers.

Following the suit, the second blind customer Suraj Randhai was also provided with power connection. Junior Engineer Ashish Chetule and Elecrticity Assistant Ritesh Thakre acted compassionately and swiftly provided a power connection to Randhai within 24 hours of receiving an application under Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jivan Prakash Yojana.

The Mahavitaran, playing the role of Good Samaritan, brought light in the lives of the two blind customers and thus earned accolades from all. The gesture was well appreciated by Nagpur Zone Regional Director Suhas Rangari, Chief Engineer Dilip Dodke, Rural Division Superintending Engineer Narayan Amzare and Saoner Division Executive Engineer Deepali Madelwar.