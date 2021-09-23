SL navy damages boats of Indian fishermen

Boats and fishing nets of Indian fishermen from here were damaged in alleged attack by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Fisheries officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened late on Wednesday near Katchatheevu when Lankan Naval personnel, who came in about 10 patrol boats, hurled glass bottles and stones, they said.

While nobody sustained injuries, about 25 boats were damaged in the incident while the personnel damaged fishing nets in about 40 craft, officials said. The damaged boats were towed to the shore with the help of others.