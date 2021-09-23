Woman killed, hubby injured as truck hits moped in Kapil Nagar

Nagpur: A middle-aged woman was killed and her husband injured seriously as the Activa moped they were riding in was dashed by a rashly driven truck in Kapil Nagar police jurisdiction here on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the killer truck fled the spot along with his vehicle fearing angry reaction from nearby people. Cops are searching for the accused driver.

On Wednesday, around 4.30 pm, the complainant, Suresh Vitthal Rangari (60), resident of New Mangalwari, along with wife Manju, was going on their Activa moped (MH-49/M 5675) from Kamgar Square to Kapil Nagar Square. Midway, as the Rangari couple reached near Motilal Kajuwala shop, Kapil Nagar Square, a rashly driven truck hit their moped with forceful impact. Both Suresh and Manju, as a result, fell on the road and received serious injuries. They were taken to Mayo Hospital but doctors declared Manju dead after examination while Suresh was being treated. The unidentified driver of the truck fled the spot along with his vehicle fearing backlash from nearby people.

Kapil Nagar PSI Kalinge, based on a complaint lodged by Suresh Rangari, booked the truck driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 184, 187 of Motor Vehicles Act and launched a search for the accused driver.