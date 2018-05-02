Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha address issues at grass root level

Nagpur: Civilians Rural Economy Transformation Association, Nagpur (an NGO under Section 8 company act 2013) took initiative to form a charitable social rural organization CAETA Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha at Matapur village in Tahluka Narkhed with a view to provide a social platform to local rural youth for their employment oriented needs, innovations in farming activities for profitable agriculture profession and addersing local issues effectively.

The organization was inaugurated on Jaunary 26, 2020 at 3 pm at Malapur village on the eve of 71st Republic Day. Suresh Rode, Director, CAETA and social worker Vinit Rotkar were present on the dais.

Speaking on the occasion, both Rode and Rotkar elaborated the need of the Sanstha at grass root level and appealed to rural youth to become member of the sanstha in their larger interest.

The programme was managed and conducted by Satish Thosar, a local resident and the secretary of the newly formed organization.