Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi

Nagpur: Days after Suraj Tripathi, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Alexis Multispecialty Hospital, Mankapur was booked for molesting a 39-year-old woman repeatedly over the last few years, the Session Court on Wednesday rejected bail application of the accused.

Mankapur police had booked Tripathi, then CEO, after the woman employee of the same hospital lodged a complaint of molestation against him on Jaunary 20. Following this, Tripathi stepped down from his position of the CEO however, no arrest has been made so far in this case.

Last week, Alexis management issued a statement that the organization was absolutely unware about the allegation.

“Mr Suraj Tripathi, who was working as Chief Executive Officer at Alexis Multispecialty Hospital, has resigned from his post with immediate effect due to personal reasons on Tuesday, 13th January 2020,” reads the statement.

According to the complaint by the victim, an employee of the same hospital Tripathi has been making undue advances towards her since their official trip to Oman in 2016. Mankapur police last week conducted a spot panchanama and found a CCTV camera installed in the office of the survivor. They also searched the office for the accused but nothing substantial was found.