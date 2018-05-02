Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 29th, 2020

    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi

    Nagpur: Days after Suraj Tripathi, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Alexis Multispecialty Hospital, Mankapur was booked for molesting a 39-year-old woman repeatedly over the last few years, the Session Court on Wednesday rejected bail application of the accused.

    Mankapur police had booked Tripathi, then CEO, after the woman employee of the same hospital lodged a complaint of molestation against him on Jaunary 20. Following this, Tripathi stepped down from his position of the CEO however, no arrest has been made so far in this case.

    Last week, Alexis management issued a statement that the organization was absolutely unware about the allegation.

    “Mr Suraj Tripathi, who was working as Chief Executive Officer at Alexis Multispecialty Hospital, has resigned from his post with immediate effect due to personal reasons on Tuesday, 13th January 2020,” reads the statement.

    According to the complaint by the victim, an employee of the same hospital Tripathi has been making undue advances towards her since their official trip to Oman in 2016. Mankapur police last week conducted a spot panchanama and found a CCTV camera installed in the office of the survivor. They also searched the office for the accused but nothing substantial was found.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Maharashtra News
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    Hindi News
    मूकनायक शताब्दी वर्ष पर डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार का होगा आयोजन
    मूकनायक शताब्दी वर्ष पर डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार का होगा आयोजन
    जनता दरबार ; आयुक्त बनाम महापौर
    जनता दरबार ; आयुक्त बनाम महापौर
    Trending News
    Cabinet nod to abortions till 24 weeks
    Cabinet nod to abortions till 24 weeks
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    Featured News
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Trending In Nagpur
    Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha address issues at grass root level
    Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha address issues at grass root level
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    नागपूर विभागातील जिल्ह्यांसाठी 1146 कोटी वार्षिक आराखड्यास मान्यता
    नागपूर विभागातील जिल्ह्यांसाठी 1146 कोटी वार्षिक आराखड्यास मान्यता
    गोंदिया जिल्हा वार्षिक योजनेसाठी 135 कोटी 45 लाख मंजुर
    गोंदिया जिल्हा वार्षिक योजनेसाठी 135 कोटी 45 लाख मंजुर
    भंडारा जिल्ह्याच्या 117 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी, 23.42 कोटींची वाढ
    भंडारा जिल्ह्याच्या 117 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी, 23.42 कोटींची वाढ
    ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Journalists Award’ on January 31
    ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Journalists Award’ on January 31
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145