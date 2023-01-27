Grab your day: Ticket sale of Ind-Aus Test at Nagpur from Feb 1

Nagpur: The sale of tickets to the general public for the first Test of the four-match series of Border Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled to be played between India and Australia from February 9-13, at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, will be online through bookmyshow.com.

Online tickets sale will commence on Wednesday, February 1 from 9:00 am onwards and can be booked on the following platforms — www.bookmyshow.com and their Mobile App. Each person shall be entitled to book four tickets only. The VCA Stadium in Jamtha, which can accommodate 44,000 spectators, will be hosting a Test match after 5 years. Nagpur last hosted a Test match in November, 2017 against Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Sale of tickets to members:

The sale of tickets for the Test match to Life Members and VCA-affiliated clubs will be from January 29 to 31, 2023 at Bilimoria Pavilion, VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur, from 10 am to 5 pm. The sale of tickets to Members will be done offline. A member can collect tickets on behalf of only four other members on the production of their Membership Cards. Life Members are entitled to a complimentary ticket in the air-conditioned Members’ stand. They can swap their member’s ticket with any lower denomination ticket, if they so desire. Apart from this, each member can also buy a maximum of four tickets of any denomination. Ticket sale to members will be on till January 31, 5 pm. No Member’s tickets would be available post this date.

Redemption Centre for online tickets:

The redemption centre for online ticket buyers will be located at the Bilimoria Pavilion, Civil Lines, Nagpur. The redemption centre will open on February 5, 2023. Tickets can be redeemed from 9 am to 5 pm till February 8.

Opening of gates:

The gates of the stadium will be opened to spectators at 7.30 am on all match-days. The staff of bookmyshow.com would be manning the gate/bay entry through turnstiles at bay level. After the scanning of barcode at turnstile, ticket holders will get access to the stands.

Tickets for students

VCA has reserved approximately 4000 tickets in the West Stand (Ground floor, Bays O, P, Q) for school students up to Class X only. The tickets have been priced at Rs 10 per ticket, per day and the same will be sold offline. Schools should do the following to book and procure their tickets: Students can book tickets only through their respective schools. One day will be reserved for each school. One teacher will accompany 25 students. Students should be in their respective school uniforms and carry their ID cards. The teachers should also carry their ID cards. List of students of each school should be submitted to the VCA well in advance. Schools will have to make their own transport arrangements and inform the VCA the vehicle number and the driver and conductor’s identity well in advance.

For Divyang persons:

The VCA has also reserved a certain number of tickets for differently-abled persons and their attendants. They will have to produce a Govt ID/Certificate while buying the tickets.

Corporate boxes:

Sale of Corporate boxes at Jamtha Stadium will commence on February 1, 2023. However, no individual tickets for Corporate Boxes will be sold.

TICKET RATES

Wing Floor Rate

East Ground Rs 300

East 1st Floor Rs 300

West Ground Rs 10 (per student, per day)

West GF Rs 400 (Bays R&S)

West 1st Floor Rs 400

North Ground Rs 1000

North 3rd Floor Rs 800

North 4th Floor Rs 600

South Ground Rs 3000 (G&H)

South Ground Rs 1500 (K/L/M/N)

South 3rd Floor Rs 2000

South 4th Floor Rs 800

Corporate Box Rs 1,25,000

*There will be no single day ticket sales except to school students.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement