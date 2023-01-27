Army opens Sitabuldi Fort on Jan 26 on occasion of Republic Day

Nagpur: On the occasion of the Republic Day, Sitabuldi Fort was opened to public on January 26, 2023. Nagpurians came out in large numbers to enjoy the ambiance of the historical fort and its heritage buildings.

Sitabuldi Fort, site of the Battle of Sitabuldi in 1817, is located atop a hillock in Central Nagpur. The fort was built by the British after they won this area following the battle of Sitabuldi. After winning the battles of Sitaburdi, Sakkardara and Nagpur Richard Jenkins allowed Mudhoji II Senasaheb Subha to continue to rule to Nagpur and entered into a treaty with him on 6th January 1818 which was ratified later by Governor General.

The area surrounding the hillock, now known as Sitabuldi, is an important commercial hub for Nagpur. To the south is Nagpur Railway Station and behind it is Tekdi Ganesh Temple. The Fort was a home to the Indian Army’s 118th Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Grenadiers till 2019.

