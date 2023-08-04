Published On : Fri, Aug 4th, 2023

Truck crushes cyclist to death in Ambazari

Nagpur: An elderly man riding a bicycle was crushed to death by a speeding truck on Ambazari bypass near Campus Square late Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Krishnamurari Giridharisav Surhe (60), a resident of Naik Slums, Futala. According to Police, the accident occurred at 11 pm when Surhe was passing through Ambazari bypass on a bicycle. A speeding truck came from behind and hit Surhe’s bicycle. Seriously injured, Surhe died on the spot. The truck driver fled the spot abandoning the vehicle.

A case under Sections 279, 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 134 and 177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered by the Police.

