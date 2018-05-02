Govt seeks compliance details from social media cos

The ministry of electronics & information technology on Wednesday asked all social media intermediaries compliance details over the new ‘the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021’, which kicked in today.

Non-compliance with the rules could take away legal protection of social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp for user content posted on their platforms.

They previously enjoyed immunity for content posted by any third party user on their platforms. The new rule require them to take down a content flagged by the authorities within 36 hours, and set up a mechanism to respond to complaints.



