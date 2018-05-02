Covid-19: Nagpur reports 685 fresh Covid cases, 16 deaths, active cases under 10k

Nagpur: The district reported 685 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 16 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 1,754 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,54,095.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 341 were from rural areas and 339 cases from Nagpur city alone while five cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, four were reported from Nagpur city, five deaths were registered from outside the district, while seven casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,72,696 while the number of deaths rose to 8,838.

In the day 1,754 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,54,095. Following which recovery rate has improved to 96.11%

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 9,763 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



