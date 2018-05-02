Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jul 8th, 2019

Govt Polytechnic students protest reduction in admission quota

Nagpur: Students of Government Polytechnic took out a morcha to protest reduction in admission quota. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided to reduce the percentage of intake of lateral entry students in second year engineering from 20 percent to 10 percent. However, this decision of AICTE sparked anger among students.

To protest the decision, hundreds of students of Government Polytechnic took out a morcha from college to Collectorate. In memorandum submitted to office of District Collector, the students demanded withdrawal of the AICTE decision to reduce engineering admission quota from 20 percent to 10 percent in second year.

According to the students, a huge loss would be faced by the diploma students. With no admissions in good colleges, the students would be robbed of placement in reputed companies. Moreover, the students who cannot afford exorbitant fees in private colleges would find it difficult to secure admissions in engineering, the students lamented.

Happening Nagpur
The Show Stopping Bridal Collection showcased at Lakmé Salon
The Show Stopping Bridal Collection showcased at Lakmé Salon
Jiyanshi, a Brainiac kid with super natural talent
Jiyanshi, a Brainiac kid with super natural talent
Nagpur Crime News
Notorious goon murdered in Dhantoli
Notorious goon murdered in Dhantoli
Indecent Proposal : Youth shoots at girl in Nandanvan
Indecent Proposal : Youth shoots at girl in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
प्रशासकीय दुर्लक्षामुळे वीजपुरवठा खंडित झाला तर शाखा अभियंता जबाबदार : ऊर्जामंत्री
प्रशासकीय दुर्लक्षामुळे वीजपुरवठा खंडित झाला तर शाखा अभियंता जबाबदार : ऊर्जामंत्री
राज्यमंत्री डॉ परिणय फुके आरटीओ कार्यालयात रांगेत उभे राहुन लायसन्स नूतनीकरण करतात
राज्यमंत्री डॉ परिणय फुके आरटीओ कार्यालयात रांगेत उभे राहुन लायसन्स नूतनीकरण करतात
Hindi News
कास्ट वैलिडिटी नहीं होने के कारण एमबीए में ऑनलाइन फॉर्म नहीं भर पा रहे है सैकड़ो विद्यार्थी
कास्ट वैलिडिटी नहीं होने के कारण एमबीए में ऑनलाइन फॉर्म नहीं भर पा रहे है सैकड़ो विद्यार्थी
जहां जरूरत हो नए नेतृत्व को कमान संभालनी चाहिए : चव्हाण
जहां जरूरत हो नए नेतृत्व को कमान संभालनी चाहिए : चव्हाण
Trending News
Notorious goon murdered in Dhantoli
Notorious goon murdered in Dhantoli
4 dead, 14 injured in fatal accident on Nagpur-Umred highway
4 dead, 14 injured in fatal accident on Nagpur-Umred highway
Featured News
Posters warn of bomb blasts, demand jobs only to open category students
Posters warn of bomb blasts, demand jobs only to open category students
29 dead as bus skids off Yamuna Expressway
29 dead as bus skids off Yamuna Expressway
Trending In Nagpur
प्रशासकीय दुर्लक्षामुळे वीजपुरवठा खंडित झाला तर शाखा अभियंता जबाबदार : ऊर्जामंत्री
प्रशासकीय दुर्लक्षामुळे वीजपुरवठा खंडित झाला तर शाखा अभियंता जबाबदार : ऊर्जामंत्री
राज्यमंत्री डॉ परिणय फुके आरटीओ कार्यालयात रांगेत उभे राहुन लायसन्स नूतनीकरण करतात
राज्यमंत्री डॉ परिणय फुके आरटीओ कार्यालयात रांगेत उभे राहुन लायसन्स नूतनीकरण करतात
The Show Stopping Bridal Collection showcased at Lakmé Salon
The Show Stopping Bridal Collection showcased at Lakmé Salon
महापालिका क्षेत्रातील विकास कामे तातडीने पूर्ण करा – पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
महापालिका क्षेत्रातील विकास कामे तातडीने पूर्ण करा – पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
सात दिवसांत प्रस्ताव पाठवा – पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
सात दिवसांत प्रस्ताव पाठवा – पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
ट्रूजेटच्या विमानाचे नागपुरात नाईट पार्किंग
ट्रूजेटच्या विमानाचे नागपुरात नाईट पार्किंग
नाले सफाई धोरण ठरवून अहवाल सादर करा!
नाले सफाई धोरण ठरवून अहवाल सादर करा!
Notorious goon murdered in Dhantoli
Notorious goon murdered in Dhantoli
Honesty on display: 3 girl students deposit purse they found on road in police station
Honesty on display: 3 girl students deposit purse they found on road in police station
शहर स्वच्छ व निरोगी ठेवण्यास प्राधान्य – सभापती वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
शहर स्वच्छ व निरोगी ठेवण्यास प्राधान्य – सभापती वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145