Govt Polytechnic students protest reduction in admission quota

Nagpur: Students of Government Polytechnic took out a morcha to protest reduction in admission quota. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided to reduce the percentage of intake of lateral entry students in second year engineering from 20 percent to 10 percent. However, this decision of AICTE sparked anger among students.

To protest the decision, hundreds of students of Government Polytechnic took out a morcha from college to Collectorate. In memorandum submitted to office of District Collector, the students demanded withdrawal of the AICTE decision to reduce engineering admission quota from 20 percent to 10 percent in second year.

According to the students, a huge loss would be faced by the diploma students. With no admissions in good colleges, the students would be robbed of placement in reputed companies. Moreover, the students who cannot afford exorbitant fees in private colleges would find it difficult to secure admissions in engineering, the students lamented.