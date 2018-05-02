Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 30th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Govt orders 21 lakh PPEs

    Union Health Ministry briefs the media on the coronavirus situation today: 92 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1071 and number of deaths to 29 in India, says Luv Aggarwal, Union Health Ministry.

    Ventilators: Automobile manufacturers like Maruti, TATA, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc are being involved in the production of ventilators. They are in talks with the Health Ministry and have held meetings over the same. Bharat Electronics Ltd is also going to manufacture ventilators.

    Medicines: All drug companies have assured govt that there will not be any shortage of drugs during this crisis.

    PPEs: So far, 11 domestic manufacturers have cleared quality tests. Orders for 21 lakh PPE coveralls placed with them. Currently, they are supplying 6-7,000 coveralls/day and this is expected to go up to 15,000/day within next week, the ministry said. Another 3 lakh donated Personal Protective Equipment coveralls are to arrive by 4th April. An order for 3 lakh PPEs has been placed with ordinance factories.

    Happening Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    बोरकर यांचेकडून कोरोना ग्रस्त लोकांच्या मदत
    बोरकर यांचेकडून कोरोना ग्रस्त लोकांच्या मदत
    गरजू कुटुंबांना रेशन वाटप
    गरजू कुटुंबांना रेशन वाटप
    Hindi News
    जरीपटका के प्रभाग क्रमांक 1 में सैनीटाइजर के नाम पर पानी का छिड़काव
    जरीपटका के प्रभाग क्रमांक 1 में सैनीटाइजर के नाम पर पानी का छिड़काव
    समता सैनिक दल मुख्यालय दीक्षाभूमी की ओर से जरूरतमंदों की मदद
    समता सैनिक दल मुख्यालय दीक्षाभूमी की ओर से जरूरतमंदों की मदद
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 3 including 11 year old test Positive, Tally 14
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 3 including 11 year old test Positive, Tally 14
    Featured News
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    Trending In Nagpur
    जरीपटका के प्रभाग क्रमांक 1 में सैनीटाइजर के नाम पर पानी का छिड़काव
    जरीपटका के प्रभाग क्रमांक 1 में सैनीटाइजर के नाम पर पानी का छिड़काव
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    Video: NMC staff caught spraying water instead of sanitizer
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    Video: “मौत से आंख मिलाने की जरूरत क्या है” – DCP राहुल माकनिकर
    Video: “मौत से आंख मिलाने की जरूरत क्या है” – DCP राहुल माकनिकर
    Video : Nagpur DCP urge people through his Poem – Don’t come out of your houses
    Video : Nagpur DCP urge people through his Poem – Don’t come out of your houses
    नागपुर में कोरोना वायरस के 2 नए मरीज मिले, संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या हुई 16
    नागपुर में कोरोना वायरस के 2 नए मरीज मिले, संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या हुई 16
    खोकला-सर्दी-तापाचे रुग्ण तपासतांना डॉक्टरांनी प्रतिबंधात्मक काळजी घ्यावी
    खोकला-सर्दी-तापाचे रुग्ण तपासतांना डॉक्टरांनी प्रतिबंधात्मक काळजी घ्यावी
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145