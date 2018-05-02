Govt orders 21 lakh PPEs

Union Health Ministry briefs the media on the coronavirus situation today: 92 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1071 and number of deaths to 29 in India, says Luv Aggarwal, Union Health Ministry.

Ventilators: Automobile manufacturers like Maruti, TATA, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc are being involved in the production of ventilators. They are in talks with the Health Ministry and have held meetings over the same. Bharat Electronics Ltd is also going to manufacture ventilators.

Medicines: All drug companies have assured govt that there will not be any shortage of drugs during this crisis.

PPEs: So far, 11 domestic manufacturers have cleared quality tests. Orders for 21 lakh PPE coveralls placed with them. Currently, they are supplying 6-7,000 coveralls/day and this is expected to go up to 15,000/day within next week, the ministry said. Another 3 lakh donated Personal Protective Equipment coveralls are to arrive by 4th April. An order for 3 lakh PPEs has been placed with ordinance factories.