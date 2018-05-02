Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor

Nagpur: As India battles one of the world’s worst epidemic, several daily wagers grapples to meet their ends. To support them, now Nagpur Police are also are extending their helping hand to the workers who depend on daily wages to run their households and are battling hunger.

The special squad, led by DCP HQ, Vikaram Sali distributed food packetsamong at Wardhaman Nagar, Railway Stations, Ravi Nagar, Ambazari and other areas.

The cops were found distributing food boxes and and mineral water in various slum areas of the city where the people are deprived of basic meals. Till date, they have distributed these essentials to over hundreds of people in the city.

Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Commissioner of Police and Ravindra Kadam, Joint Commissioner of Police conceptualized the initiative.