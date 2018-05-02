Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 16th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Govt nominates ex-CJI Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

    The government on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha.

    A notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members,” the notification said.

    The vacancy was created due to retirement of KTS Tulsi.

    Gogoi headed a five-judge bench that gave the verdict on the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute on November 9 last year.

    He retired as CJI later that month.

