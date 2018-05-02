Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Coronavirus Update: Section 144 Now Imposed In Nagpur

    Nagpur: As precautionary measures amidst Coronavirus outbreak, the Nagpur Police has issued Section 144 in City.In a press release Ravindar Kadam , Joint Commissioners of Police has informed that this imposition will start from March 17 and the order will remain in force till the end of this month, i.e. 31st March 2020.

    Nagpur Police has warned that action will be taken against person whoever is found breaking the rule. This action will come under IPC 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

    Police said the measure, banning assembly of people, has been taken to contain the spread of the disease and for safety of members of the public.

    Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam, in his order, said the coronavirus is spreading internationally and also in India and some positive cases of the disease have been detected in Nagpur too.

    It has become necessary to restrict gathering of people in large numbers at one place in view to contain the spreading of coronavirus and for the safety of people and public health, he said.

    “With a view to remove fear among people, for safety of people and health of the public and for their peace and safety,” section 144 of the CrPC is being imposed in the city,” Kadam said.

    “Through this order, all social, political, cultural, religious, sports,trade exhibitions and camps,tourism, meeting, rallies,protests and other programmes have been restricted,” he said.

