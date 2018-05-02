Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 16th, 2020
    With 2 new cases, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count now 39

    Mumbai: The number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra rose to 39 on Monday after two people, including a Filipino, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Yavatmal and Navi Mumbai, said state health
    department officials.

    At 39, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases among states in the country.

    A 51-year-old woman, one of 40 people who had returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus in Yavatmal, an official said, adding she was the mother of an IT professional who tested positive for the infection in Pune earlier.

    The number of Covid-19 patients in Yavatmal now stands at three, he said

