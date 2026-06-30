Govt lifts fuel sale curbs as supply situation returns to normal

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Nagpur: With fuel supplies stabilising across the country, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has withdrawn the temporary restrictions on the sale and distribution of petrol (Motor Spirit) and High Speed Diesel (HSD) through retail outlets of public sector oil marketing companies. The decision comes into effect from July 1, 2026.

The restrictions had been introduced on June 12 as an emergency measure during the disruption in global fuel markets triggered by the West Asia crisis. At the time, the Central Government had kept retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged despite a sharp surge in international crude oil prices, shielding consumers from the impact of volatile global markets.

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However, the price gap between fuel sold at retail pumps and that supplied to bulk consumers prompted several industrial, commercial and institutional users to purchase diesel from public retail outlets. This led to cases of fuel diversion, hoarding and black marketing, affecting the availability of diesel for ordinary motorists.

To prevent misuse, the Government had imposed a temporary cap of 200 litres of High Speed Diesel per vehicle or customer per day at retail fuel stations. It had also directed industrial, commercial and institutional consumers to procure fuel only through designated consumer pumps instead of retail outlets.

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According to the Ministry, these measures were introduced solely to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability for retail consumers and to curb the diversion of diesel during a period of supply uncertainty.

Following a comprehensive review of the petroleum supply situation, the Government has now concluded that normalcy has returned and that the temporary restrictions are no longer necessary.

As a result, the order issued on June 12, 2026, has been formally withdrawn with effect from July 1, restoring the normal sale and distribution of petrol and diesel through public sector retail outlets.

Officials said the temporary curbs successfully prevented hoarding and black marketing while ensuring adequate fuel availability across the country. Their withdrawal, they added, reflects the improved supply position and the return of normal market conditions.

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