    Published On : Fri, Mar 26th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Govt extends validity of driving licences

    The government on Friday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till June 30, 2021, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    In an advisory to states, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said it is extending the validity of fitness, permit, driving licence, registration and other documents whose extension of validity could not be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021.

    It had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020, in connection with extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

    It is advised that the validity of the documents that have expired since February 1, the same may be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021, the ministry said in an advisory to states. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till June 30, 2021, the MoRTH said adding that “this will help out citizens in availing transport-related services”.


