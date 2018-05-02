Over 1.90 lakh farmers clear power bill arrears till Mar 25

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on Thursday said that More than 1.9 lakh farmers in the state have cleared electricity bill arrears till March 25.

Farmers in the State are being given concessions up to 66% of the total arrears to get rid of arrears from the electricity bill of agricultural pumps, MSEDCL said. Similarly, out of the total arrears of Rs 45,787 crore from over 44 lakh farmers, Rs 10,421 crore has been written off while Rs 4,672 crore has been waived in interest and delayed payment charges, it further stated.

The Maha Krishi Urja Abhiyan is being implemented by MSEDCL to ensure farmers pay their pending bills and are free from arrears, said an official. So far, 8 lakh farmers have registered for the scheme and till Thursday 1.92 lakh farmers have paid their 50% of original arrears and cleared 100% bill. These farmers got relief of Rs 255 crore in electricity bills, he said.

The farmers have paid a total Rs 330 crore for current and outstanding bills to MSEDCL. This includes farmers from Pune division – 84,455, Konkan division – 68,067, Nagpur division – 30,219 and Aurangabad division – 9,788 farmers. They have also been felicitated by MSEDCL with appreciation certificates.

MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal appealed to all agricultural consumers to come forward and clear their outstanding arrears. They should participate in the Maha Krishi Urja Abhiyan, which aims to get rid of overdue electricity bills and strengthen agricultural power systems in their area, he said.



