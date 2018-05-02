Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Aug 28th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Govt announces 75 new medical colleges

Centre announces creation of 15,700 medical seats after a key Cabinet meet on Wednesday evening.

“The government will spend over Rs 24,000 crore on creating 75 new medical colleges in the country by 2021-22,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, addressing a press conference.

He said that this move will majorly improve the doctor-to-patient ratio in the country.

“Such expansion of medical education in five years has never been undertaken in any country before,” Javadekar said.

Informing about other decisions taken at the Cabinet meet, Javadekar said, ” The Union Cabinet has approved sugar export policy for evacuation of surplus stocks during sugar season 2019-20; nearly 60 lakh tonnes sugar to be exported in this financial year.”

Cabinet approves Rs 6,268 cr export subsidy for 60 lakh tonnes of sugar, Javadekar said.

Javadekar also said that the Cabinet has approved establishment of an International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch CDRI during United Nations Climate Summit in New York on September 23, 2019,” Javadekar said.

Happening Nagpur
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
CP Upadhyay inaugurates ‘Annual Police Sport Competition’ at Police HQ
CP Upadhyay inaugurates ‘Annual Police Sport Competition’ at Police HQ
Nagpur Crime News
Woman relieved of gold ornaments in auto in Sadar
Woman relieved of gold ornaments in auto in Sadar
Nandanvan cops crack two murder cases, arrest 7
Nandanvan cops crack two murder cases, arrest 7
Maharashtra News
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
मनपातर्फे गणेशोत्सव देखावा स्पर्धा
मनपातर्फे गणेशोत्सव देखावा स्पर्धा
Hindi News
भूमि अधिग्रहण, पुनर्वास और मिहान में विकास कार्य के लिए 992 करोड़ रुपये के बढे हुए निधि को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी
भूमि अधिग्रहण, पुनर्वास और मिहान में विकास कार्य के लिए 992 करोड़ रुपये के बढे हुए निधि को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी
पूर्व मंत्री सतीश चतुर्वेदी का निलंबन कांग्रेस पार्टी ने लिया वापस
पूर्व मंत्री सतीश चतुर्वेदी का निलंबन कांग्रेस पार्टी ने लिया वापस
Trending News
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
PMO’s notes only a suggestion, NHAI will continue building roads: Nitin Gadkari
PMO’s notes only a suggestion, NHAI will continue building roads: Nitin Gadkari
Featured News
मेट्रो के पिल्लरों पर पोस्टर और बैनर लगाने वालों पर अब होगी कार्रवाई
मेट्रो के पिल्लरों पर पोस्टर और बैनर लगाने वालों पर अब होगी कार्रवाई
5-judge bench of SC to hear pleas on Art 370,notice to Centre
5-judge bench of SC to hear pleas on Art 370,notice to Centre
Trending In Nagpur
Video: Major leakage on 900 mm Kanhan WTP line
Video: Major leakage on 900 mm Kanhan WTP line
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
नागपुरात मुलींच्या जन्मदराचे प्रमाण वाढले
नागपुरात मुलींच्या जन्मदराचे प्रमाण वाढले
जिजाऊ शोध संस्थान प्रकल्पाचे भूमिपूजन शुक्रवारी
जिजाऊ शोध संस्थान प्रकल्पाचे भूमिपूजन शुक्रवारी
लहान मुलांच्या कलेला वाव मिळण्याकरिता बालरंगभूमी परिषद उपयुक्त ठरेल
लहान मुलांच्या कलेला वाव मिळण्याकरिता बालरंगभूमी परिषद उपयुक्त ठरेल
नागरिकांना आवश्यक मुलभूत सुविधा तातडीने पुरवा : तारा (लक्ष्मी) यादव
नागरिकांना आवश्यक मुलभूत सुविधा तातडीने पुरवा : तारा (लक्ष्मी) यादव
Khosla Murder: “Mickey Bakshi” remanded to magestrial custody till 2 sep
Khosla Murder: “Mickey Bakshi” remanded to magestrial custody till 2 sep
Mikki’s family comes in support , says he was framed in murder
Mikki’s family comes in support , says he was framed in murder
महावितरण जनमित्रास धमकी देणारा अटकेत
महावितरण जनमित्रास धमकी देणारा अटकेत
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145