Govt announces 75 new medical colleges

Centre announces creation of 15,700 medical seats after a key Cabinet meet on Wednesday evening.

“The government will spend over Rs 24,000 crore on creating 75 new medical colleges in the country by 2021-22,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, addressing a press conference.

He said that this move will majorly improve the doctor-to-patient ratio in the country.

“Such expansion of medical education in five years has never been undertaken in any country before,” Javadekar said.

Informing about other decisions taken at the Cabinet meet, Javadekar said, ” The Union Cabinet has approved sugar export policy for evacuation of surplus stocks during sugar season 2019-20; nearly 60 lakh tonnes sugar to be exported in this financial year.”

Cabinet approves Rs 6,268 cr export subsidy for 60 lakh tonnes of sugar, Javadekar said.

Javadekar also said that the Cabinet has approved establishment of an International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch CDRI during United Nations Climate Summit in New York on September 23, 2019,” Javadekar said.