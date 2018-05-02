Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Aug 28th, 2019
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio

“Any woman can wear a great outfit, but it is her nails that make the statement” and to cater to this ‘Fingertips The Nail Studio’ has come to Nagpur. A leading franchise founded by Mrs Nikita Singh who already has presence in cities like Indore, Chennai & Hyderabad .

The inauguration was held on 23rd Aug at Tirupati enclave, Ramnagar by Shri.Nitinji Gadkari’s daughter in law Mrs. Rutuja Gadkari who has greatly appreciated this concept. This Franchise owner Mrs Nancy Bhatia Jaiswal sensed the demand for high quality services and expert nail care salon in the city .

This is the only Nail Spa Studio in Nagpur includes services such as Nail extensions, Spa Manicure and Pedicures, Hand and Foot Massage.

The luxurious and elegant looking studio was designed by MerArchi Design Studio headed by Architect and Interior Designer Mrs. Shruti Panchmatiya.

Customers to avail services can contact +91 8530884848

