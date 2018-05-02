Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Aug 28th, 2019

Mikki’s family comes in support , says he was framed in murder

Nagpur: Days after City police rounded up Micky Bakshi on the charges of killing renowned businessman Rishi Khosla, the family of Bakshi came in front of media claiming he’s innocent and being farmed on the charges of murder. Though the family didn’t not ascertain whose framing Bakshi.

Interacting with media Aryan Bakshi son of Rupendarsingh alias Mickey Bakshi said that he’s father was with him whole the time on the night of August 21, when the murder occurred and hence it is impossible for his father to commit crime and it is noting but a conspiracy to frame his father with the crime he never committed.

Micky was arrested on August 22 soon after the murder of Khosla was kept in police custody till August 28. In the meantime police nabbed four alleged contract killers in the sensational murder of Khosla. Who reportedly told the cops that they were also asked to eliminate Khosla’s woman friend Madhu Bakshi, the estranged wife of Micky Bakshi.

Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Woman relieved of gold ornaments in auto in Sadar
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
भूमि अधिग्रहण, पुनर्वास और मिहान में विकास कार्य के लिए 992 करोड़ रुपये के बढे हुए निधि को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
मेट्रो के पिल्लरों पर पोस्टर और बैनर लगाने वालों पर अब होगी कार्रवाई
Video: Major leakage on 900 mm Kanhan WTP line
