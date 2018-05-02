Mikki’s family comes in support , says he was framed in murder

Nagpur: Days after City police rounded up Micky Bakshi on the charges of killing renowned businessman Rishi Khosla, the family of Bakshi came in front of media claiming he’s innocent and being farmed on the charges of murder. Though the family didn’t not ascertain whose framing Bakshi.

Interacting with media Aryan Bakshi son of Rupendarsingh alias Mickey Bakshi said that he’s father was with him whole the time on the night of August 21, when the murder occurred and hence it is impossible for his father to commit crime and it is noting but a conspiracy to frame his father with the crime he never committed.

Micky was arrested on August 22 soon after the murder of Khosla was kept in police custody till August 28. In the meantime police nabbed four alleged contract killers in the sensational murder of Khosla. Who reportedly told the cops that they were also asked to eliminate Khosla’s woman friend Madhu Bakshi, the estranged wife of Micky Bakshi.