Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering & Technology industrial visit at “Mahati Hydro-Electric Power Plant” at Gosikhurd

“ELECTRA” students forum of Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering & Technology organized an industrial visit of the Electrical Engg. students to “Mahati Hydro-Electric Power Plant” at Gosikhurd, Tah.- Pawani, Dist.- Bhandara. The visit was co-ordinated by the Prof. Y.S.Bais-Incharge of Industry Institute Interaction Cell (IIIC) at GWCET and Mr. A.J.Tambe, Power Station Incharge of Power plant.

The main objective of the visit was to demonstrate the operation, working and maintenance of the Power plant on a daily basis to the students. The visit was organized under the guidance of HOD-Electrical, Prof. A.V.Wanjari. Director of WGI,

Dr. Hemant Sonare and Principal of GWCET, Dr. Salim Chavan appreciated the efforts taken by Electrical Department. Adv Abhijit Wanjari, Secretary of Amar Seva Mandal applauded the efforts taken by the staff and students of Electrical Engg. Department.

Prof. Y.S.Bais, Prof. V. V. Jais, Prof. P.M.Tidake took efforts for the successful conduction of the visit.