‘Raman Festival of Innovation’, the annual festival to celebrate the spirit of innovation, is being organized at Raman Science Centre from February 13 – 15, 2020. 200 innovators from schools, science and engineering colleges are participating with their 80 working innovative projects in this festival. Specially designed projects, which can

potentially be taken up under Start-up scheme and live demonstrations by artisans are also an added attraction in the festival. A workshop on folding microscope, for students will also be organised during the festival.

Raman Festival of Innovation was inaugurated today by Dr. Vivek Nanoti, Principal, Priyadarshani College of Engineering in presence of Dr. Prashant Agrawal, Green Vention Biotech, Pune and Shri Vijay Shanker Sharma, Head & Project Co-ordinator Raman Science Centre.

“Population in the world is increasing, think for the need of tomorrow and innovate, we should think for food requirement of fast-growing population. People have invented to produce meat from vegetation to reduce the water foot print. You should aim to become an employer rather than becoming an employee” said Dr. Prashant Agrawal while addressing the gathering on the occasion.

In the inaugural address, Dr. Vivek Nanoti said ‘Be always in a learning mode, Think what and how I can contribute to society, simply education can’t fetch you a success but a single innovation will take you to a great height. He also suggested innovators to upload their ideas on site of National Innovation Foundation. Shri Vilas Chaudhari, Shri Abhimanyu Bhelave, Education Officer, Shri M. K. Panda, Curator Raman Science Centre and large number of school/college students and teachers were present on the occasion.

The festival will remain open for public from 11.00 am. to 5.00 pm from 13 to 15 Feb. 2020. Schools, college students and public in general are requested to visit this festival in large numbers. For any further details visitors may contact RSC on 0712 2770187.