DPS MIHAN conducts effective mediation session for students

Nagpur: In a unique event, Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN conducted an effective meditation session for the students of Grade-III to VII in the school premises. The event was organised as per an advisory issued by CBSE to its affiliated schools urging them to be “Anger-free zones”. Keeping this in mind, the Sports teachers of DPS MIHAN conducted the mediation session in school premises.

Meditation is the journey from movement to stillness and from sound to silence. Meditation is an effective technique to release stress.

DPS MIHAN always conducts activities like sports, yoga, meditation, super brain yoga on a regular basis. As a part of fine skill activities, students are also told about how to manage anger and develop their coping skills. This helps them to enhance their skills in eradicating emotions like fear, disrespect, humiliation etc which are the by-products of anger.

“Children are harbingers of change. What they learn in the school, they will teach their parents. So this is an effective way to create a happy environment for the students in the school where they feel loved and cared for, from the moment they step into the school . The school is definitely a happy place, nurturing children to grow up into responsible adults and good human beings,” said the school in press statement.

Regular practice of meditation is the need of the hour. This increases students’ attention in the classroom and of course the retention of the knowledge they gain.