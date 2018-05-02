Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Feb 13th, 2020

    DPS MIHAN conducts effective mediation session for students

    Nagpur: In a unique event, Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN conducted an effective meditation session for the students of Grade-III to VII in the school premises. The event was organised as per an advisory issued by CBSE to its affiliated schools urging them to be “Anger-free zones”. Keeping this in mind, the Sports teachers of DPS MIHAN conducted the mediation session in school premises.

    Meditation is the journey from movement to stillness and from sound to silence. Meditation is an effective technique to release stress.

    DPS MIHAN always conducts activities like sports, yoga, meditation, super brain yoga on a regular basis. As a part of fine skill activities, students are also told about how to manage anger and develop their coping skills. This helps them to enhance their skills in eradicating emotions like fear, disrespect, humiliation etc which are the by-products of anger.

    “Children are harbingers of change. What they learn in the school, they will teach their parents. So this is an effective way to create a happy environment for the students in the school where they feel loved and cared for, from the moment they step into the school . The school is definitely a happy place, nurturing children to grow up into responsible adults and good human beings,” said the school in press statement.

    Regular practice of meditation is the need of the hour. This increases students’ attention in the classroom and of course the retention of the knowledge they gain.

    Happening Nagpur
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee
    Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee
    Maharashtra News
    शहरात एकच नियोजन प्राधिकरण हवे : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    शहरात एकच नियोजन प्राधिकरण हवे : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    वीज चोरी प्रकरणी ग्राहकाला ९४०० रुपये दंड
    वीज चोरी प्रकरणी ग्राहकाला ९४०० रुपये दंड
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः डिजिटल शिक्षा देगा बेहतर कल अच्छी शिक्षा और संस्कार करेगी न.प. विद्यार्थियों के सपने साकार
    गोंदियाः डिजिटल शिक्षा देगा बेहतर कल अच्छी शिक्षा और संस्कार करेगी न.प. विद्यार्थियों के सपने साकार
    नासुप्र को पुनर्जीवित करने के खिलाफ सर्वपक्षीय नगरसेवक
    नासुप्र को पुनर्जीवित करने के खिलाफ सर्वपक्षीय नगरसेवक
    Trending News
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Encounter with tiger during Tadoba Jungle Safari
    Encounter with tiger during Tadoba Jungle Safari
    Featured News
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Marathi to be made mandatory in all the schools of Maharashtra up to class 10
    Marathi to be made mandatory in all the schools of Maharashtra up to class 10
    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘Raman Festival of Innovation’
    ‘Raman Festival of Innovation’
    Babbu Galaxy Hotel owner, one other booked for stealing electric goods
    Babbu Galaxy Hotel owner, one other booked for stealing electric goods
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Bike-borne gang robs two men in Pardi
    Bike-borne gang robs two men in Pardi
    Teenage girl kidnapped in Wadi, taken to either Bihar or Gujarat?
    Teenage girl kidnapped in Wadi, taken to either Bihar or Gujarat?
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    Manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet parts begins at Nagpur facility
    Manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet parts begins at Nagpur facility
    सावनेर में महिला डॉक्टर पर एसिड हमला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
    सावनेर में महिला डॉक्टर पर एसिड हमला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145