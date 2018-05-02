Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’

Yoga & Meditation Cell of Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering & Technology,Nagpurin collaboration with Heartfulness Instituteconducted Faculty Development programme on “Resilience in Crisis”from04/08/2020 to09/08/2020. In thisFaculty Development programmemeditation classes has been organized for Faculties from different trends. In all nearly 150 participants registered for the programme. The team of experiencedHeartfulness Education Master Trainers presented their Spiritual Insight on recent pandemic.

On first day, Dr. A.Srikant, Centre coordinator, Heartfulness Institute, Nagpurhad conducted the session on “Resilience in Crisis”. On second day, Dr. Manoj Jethawa, Zonal Incharge of S-connect for vidarbha region of Heartfulness Institute had conducted the session on “Self Leadership”. On third day, Dr. Sudhir Akojwar, Dean studentwelfare at Government College of Engineering, Chandrapur had conducted the session on “Gratitude”.

On forth day, Ms. Sudha Peri, Zonal Incharge of U-Connect for vidarbha region of Heartfulness Institute had conducted the session on “Compassion”. On fifth day, Ms. Navin Gujral, Zonal Incharge of S-Connect for vidarbha region of Heartfulness Institute had conducted the session on “Heartful Relationships”. On last day, again Dr. A.Srikant had conducted the session on “Aspiration”.

Hon. Adv. Abhijit Wanjari, Secretary, Amar Seva Mandal, Nagpur congratulatedfor the efforts of Yoga & Meditation Cell.Dr. Hemant Sonare, Director, Wanjarri Group of Institutions encouraged the Cell and Dr. Salim Chavan,Convener &Principal, GWCET guided theOrganizing team for the Programme. Prof. MadhaviDeshmukh, Co-ordinator& Incharge of Yoga & Meditation Cellwas assisted by Prof. Radha Chimurkar , Prof. Darshana Dongreand Prof. Vanita Lonkarfor the smooth organization of thisFaculty Development Programme.