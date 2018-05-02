Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Aug 17th, 2020

    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’

    Yoga & Meditation Cell of Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering & Technology,Nagpurin collaboration with Heartfulness Instituteconducted Faculty Development programme on “Resilience in Crisis”from04/08/2020 to09/08/2020. In thisFaculty Development programmemeditation classes has been organized for Faculties from different trends. In all nearly 150 participants registered for the programme. The team of experiencedHeartfulness Education Master Trainers presented their Spiritual Insight on recent pandemic.

    On first day, Dr. A.Srikant, Centre coordinator, Heartfulness Institute, Nagpurhad conducted the session on “Resilience in Crisis”. On second day, Dr. Manoj Jethawa, Zonal Incharge of S-connect for vidarbha region of Heartfulness Institute had conducted the session on “Self Leadership”. On third day, Dr. Sudhir Akojwar, Dean studentwelfare at Government College of Engineering, Chandrapur had conducted the session on “Gratitude”.

    On forth day, Ms. Sudha Peri, Zonal Incharge of U-Connect for vidarbha region of Heartfulness Institute had conducted the session on “Compassion”. On fifth day, Ms. Navin Gujral, Zonal Incharge of S-Connect for vidarbha region of Heartfulness Institute had conducted the session on “Heartful Relationships”. On last day, again Dr. A.Srikant had conducted the session on “Aspiration”.

    Hon. Adv. Abhijit Wanjari, Secretary, Amar Seva Mandal, Nagpur congratulatedfor the efforts of Yoga & Meditation Cell.Dr. Hemant Sonare, Director, Wanjarri Group of Institutions encouraged the Cell and Dr. Salim Chavan,Convener &Principal, GWCET guided theOrganizing team for the Programme. Prof. MadhaviDeshmukh, Co-ordinator& Incharge of Yoga & Meditation Cellwas assisted by Prof. Radha Chimurkar , Prof. Darshana Dongreand Prof. Vanita Lonkarfor the smooth organization of thisFaculty Development Programme.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Teenager girl ends life
    Teenager girl ends life
    Family at quarantine centre, house burgled
    Family at quarantine centre, house burgled
    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’
    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’
    नागपुरात तंबाखू व खर्रा बंदी; १५ ऑगस्टपासून अंमलबजावणी सुरू
    नागपुरात तंबाखू व खर्रा बंदी; १५ ऑगस्टपासून अंमलबजावणी सुरू
    सीलबंद बाटलीतून दारु काढून पाणी मिसळणाऱ्या टोळी वर कारवाई
    सीलबंद बाटलीतून दारु काढून पाणी मिसळणाऱ्या टोळी वर कारवाई
    अरविंद केजरीवाल च्या जन्मदिवसाच्या उप्लक्षात नागपुरात व्रक्षारोपणाचा कार्यक्रम
    अरविंद केजरीवाल च्या जन्मदिवसाच्या उप्लक्षात नागपुरात व्रक्षारोपणाचा कार्यक्रम
    ‘कोविड रुग्णांसाठी मानकापूर येथे जम्बो हॉस्पिटल’ -डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    ‘कोविड रुग्णांसाठी मानकापूर येथे जम्बो हॉस्पिटल’ -डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    Nagpur’s COVID-19 case count reaches 13,990; 25 die
    Nagpur’s COVID-19 case count reaches 13,990; 25 die
    महिला उद्योजिकांना बाजार उपलब्ध व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    महिला उद्योजिकांना बाजार उपलब्ध व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    -तर शहरांकडे रोजगारासाठी येणारे लोंढे थांबतील : नितीन गडकरी
    -तर शहरांकडे रोजगारासाठी येणारे लोंढे थांबतील : नितीन गडकरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145