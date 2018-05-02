Governor organises ‘At Home Reception’ at Raj Bhavan

Nagpur: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday evening organised ‘At Home Reception’ at Raj Bhavan as Winter Session of State Legislature is currently going on in Nagpur.

A galaxy of dignitaries including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Pratibha Patil, former President of India, Speaker Nana Patole, Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council; Subhash Desai, Industries Minister; Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Chairman of Legislative Council; Dr Nitin Raut, Social Justice Minister; Chhagan Bhujbal, Food and Civil Supplies Minister; Eknath Shinde, Home Minister; and Jayant Patil, Finance Minister, Prithviraj Chavan, former Chief Minister, Sandip Joshi, Mayor of Nagpur, all legislators, prominent personalities from various fields and senior officials graced the occasion.

