Bogus finance agent dupes 3 men of Rs 3.05 lakh in tractor, moped deal in Wadi

Nagpur: A fake finance agent duped three persons to the tune of Rs 3.05 lakh in fraudulent tractor and moped deal. Wadi police have booked the accused and searching for him.

The complainant, Netaji Neelkanth Bhare (32), native of village Kinnada, Tehsil Desaiganj, District Gadchiroli, and his friend Dilip Donalkar wanted to purchase second hand tractor and a Scooty moped. Both approached Mahindra Yard Finance, Wadi. Here the accused named Ravindra Shankarrao Kulmathe, resident of Qr No. 8/66, Defence Colony, Ambazari, met Netaji and Dilip and told them he is finance agent.

The accused Ravindra lured them and told them he will help them in purchasing tractor and moped. In turn, the accused took Rs 1.50 lakh from Netaji Bhare, Rs 1.25 lakh from Dilip Donalkar and Rs 30,000 also from one Rajesh Marbate. But the accused Ravindra Kulmathe did not give any tractor or Scooty moped to them and also did not return their money.

Wadi police constable Dinesh, based on complaint of Netaji Bhare, booked the accused Ravindra Kulmathe under Section 420 of the IPC and searching for him.