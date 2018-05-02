Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Nagpur: To counter CAA protests, Sangh front to hold rally in support

Among prominent leaders to participate would be Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Organisers said they were expecting participation by 20,000 people.

An organisation comprising several outfits of Sangh Parivar has organised a morcha in Nagpur on Sunday to counter the protests being staged against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Lokadhikar Manch will spearhead the morcha to start from Yashwant Stadium at 9 am. The morcha will end at Samvidhan Chowk near Vidhan Bhavan after passing through a few prominent points in the city.

Among prominent leaders to participate would be Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Organisers said they were expecting participation by 20,000 people.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Manch convenor Govind Shende said, “some people are trying to spoil the atmosphere in the country and are indulging in destroying national property. Some people and political parties are spreading misconceptions about the Act that has been passed by the country’s Parliament. So, we have organised a morcha to support the Act and oppose the violent protests and spreading of false propaganda.”

He said, “when the country was partitioned on the basis of religion, which was very much against the ethos of the country, a promise was given to protect the minorities in both the countries by respective governments. Unfortunately, in Pakistan number of people from minority Hindus and other religions kept dwindling in the wake of several atrocities being perpetrated on them, like killings, kidnappings and rapes of women. The Act only provides them with a life of honour in India. Extremely patriotic people in the government at Centre are trying to do this noble work but some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading misinformation.”

Asked if the RSS has prompted the organisation of the morcha, Nagpur City RSS chief Rajesh Loya said, “the RSS isn’t organising it. But swayamsevaks will participate in it on their own.”

Happening Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Nagpur Crime News
Bogus finance agent dupes 3 men of Rs 3.05 lakh in tractor, moped deal in Wadi
Bogus finance agent dupes 3 men of Rs 3.05 lakh in tractor, moped deal in Wadi
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Maharashtra News
नागपूरच्या हैद्राबाद हाऊस येथील मुख्यमंत्री वैद्यकीय सहायता निधी कक्ष कार्यान्वित मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे निर्देश
नागपूरच्या हैद्राबाद हाऊस येथील मुख्यमंत्री वैद्यकीय सहायता निधी कक्ष कार्यान्वित मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे निर्देश
महापौरांवर गोळीबार करणाऱ्या हल्लेखोरांना त्वरित अटक करा
महापौरांवर गोळीबार करणाऱ्या हल्लेखोरांना त्वरित अटक करा
Hindi News
वीडिओ: जो भी गलत कानून बनाएं वो रद्द करेंगे ही : पृथ्वीराज चौहान
वीडिओ: जो भी गलत कानून बनाएं वो रद्द करेंगे ही : पृथ्वीराज चौहान
मुख्यमंत्री ठाकरे ने हिंदुत्व की विचारधारा छोड़ दी क्या : नारायण राणे
मुख्यमंत्री ठाकरे ने हिंदुत्व की विचारधारा छोड़ दी क्या : नारायण राणे
Trending News
Nagpur: To counter CAA protests, Sangh front to hold rally in support
Nagpur: To counter CAA protests, Sangh front to hold rally in support
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Featured News
Crop loans up to ₹2 lakh to be waived: Uddhav
Crop loans up to ₹2 lakh to be waived: Uddhav
Objectionable WhatsApp post: Accused lawyer denied anticipatory bail
Objectionable WhatsApp post: Accused lawyer denied anticipatory bail
Trending In Nagpur
वीडिओ: जो भी गलत कानून बनाएं वो रद्द करेंगे ही : पृथ्वीराज चौहान
वीडिओ: जो भी गलत कानून बनाएं वो रद्द करेंगे ही : पृथ्वीराज चौहान
मुख्यमंत्री ठाकरे ने हिंदुत्व की विचारधारा छोड़ दी क्या : नारायण राणे
मुख्यमंत्री ठाकरे ने हिंदुत्व की विचारधारा छोड़ दी क्या : नारायण राणे
All MLAs gather for photo session but Fadnavis skips for personal reasons
All MLAs gather for photo session but Fadnavis skips for personal reasons
Bogus finance agent dupes 3 men of Rs 3.05 lakh in tractor, moped deal in Wadi
Bogus finance agent dupes 3 men of Rs 3.05 lakh in tractor, moped deal in Wadi
Governor organises ‘At Home Reception’ at Raj Bhavan
Governor organises ‘At Home Reception’ at Raj Bhavan
Nagpur: To counter CAA protests, Sangh front to hold rally in support
Nagpur: To counter CAA protests, Sangh front to hold rally in support
MLAs Complain of Nuisance of Drunkards at MLA hostel
MLAs Complain of Nuisance of Drunkards at MLA hostel
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
मनपा महिलांसाठी ‘ ती बस ’ टॉयलेट निर्माण करणार
मनपा महिलांसाठी ‘ ती बस ’ टॉयलेट निर्माण करणार
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145