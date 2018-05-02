Nagpur: To counter CAA protests, Sangh front to hold rally in support

Among prominent leaders to participate would be Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Organisers said they were expecting participation by 20,000 people.

An organisation comprising several outfits of Sangh Parivar has organised a morcha in Nagpur on Sunday to counter the protests being staged against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Lokadhikar Manch will spearhead the morcha to start from Yashwant Stadium at 9 am. The morcha will end at Samvidhan Chowk near Vidhan Bhavan after passing through a few prominent points in the city.

Among prominent leaders to participate would be Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Organisers said they were expecting participation by 20,000 people.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Manch convenor Govind Shende said, “some people are trying to spoil the atmosphere in the country and are indulging in destroying national property. Some people and political parties are spreading misconceptions about the Act that has been passed by the country’s Parliament. So, we have organised a morcha to support the Act and oppose the violent protests and spreading of false propaganda.”

He said, “when the country was partitioned on the basis of religion, which was very much against the ethos of the country, a promise was given to protect the minorities in both the countries by respective governments. Unfortunately, in Pakistan number of people from minority Hindus and other religions kept dwindling in the wake of several atrocities being perpetrated on them, like killings, kidnappings and rapes of women. The Act only provides them with a life of honour in India. Extremely patriotic people in the government at Centre are trying to do this noble work but some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading misinformation.”

Asked if the RSS has prompted the organisation of the morcha, Nagpur City RSS chief Rajesh Loya said, “the RSS isn’t organising it. But swayamsevaks will participate in it on their own.”