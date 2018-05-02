Governor Koshyari sworn in as Goa Governor Takes oath in Konkani

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was given oath as the Governor of Goa (Additional Charge) on Wednesday (19 Aug).

At an oath taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula, Panaji, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta administered the oath of office to the Governor. Shri Koshyari read out his oath in Konkani.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat and invitees were present on the occasion.