Governor Koshyari releases COVID Warriors’ Diaries’

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the book ‘COVID Warriors Diaries’ authored by Mihir Kisan Bhoir at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

Former Dean of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital Sion Dr Suleman Merchant, founder of Sai Leela Foundation Rashmi Upadhyaya, doctors Charuta Mandke, Dhiraj Kumar, Shefali Kesharwani, Vaibhavi Majgaonkar and Dr Pooja Pandey, Hemang Jangla, Shankar Munse and others were present.

According to the author, COVID Warriors’ Diaries is a narration of hitherto untold stories of the ordinary people who made a difference to the lives of many people during the period of COVID pandemic.





