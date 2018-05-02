Will win Bengal on 1 leg, Delhi on both: Mamata

West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Debanandapur, Hooghly: “I will win Bengal on one leg and in the future, will get victory in Delhi on two legs.”

Asserting that she was winning the election from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she does not need his “suggestion” on contesting from an alternate seat.

The prime minister had on Thursday asked Banerjee to clarify whether there is truth in “rumours” that she would file her nomination for another seat going to the polls in the last phase, maintaining that the TMC chief has admitted defeat in Nandigram.





