Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 5th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Will win Bengal on 1 leg, Delhi on both: Mamata

    West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Debanandapur, Hooghly: “I will win Bengal on one leg and in the future, will get victory in Delhi on two legs.”

    Asserting that she was winning the election from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she does not need his “suggestion” on contesting from an alternate seat.

    The prime minister had on Thursday asked Banerjee to clarify whether there is truth in “rumours” that she would file her nomination for another seat going to the polls in the last phase, maintaining that the TMC chief has admitted defeat in Nandigram.



    Trending In Nagpur
    Kin create ruckus in GMCH over 3-yr old girl’s death ‘negligently’
    Kin create ruckus in GMCH over 3-yr old girl’s death ‘negligently’
    Truck driver, cleaner dupe Bhiwandi transporter of Rs 40 lakh
    Truck driver, cleaner dupe Bhiwandi transporter of Rs 40 lakh
    महाराष्ट्र के गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख की बढ़ी मुसीबत, बॉम्बे HC ने दिए CBI जांच के आदेश
    महाराष्ट्र के गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख की बढ़ी मुसीबत, बॉम्बे HC ने दिए CBI जांच के आदेश
    Covid spiral: Collector orders use of all oxygen for medical purpose only
    Covid spiral: Collector orders use of all oxygen for medical purpose only
    भारत में पहली बार नए कोरोनावायरस केस का आंकड़ा एक लाख पार
    भारत में पहली बार नए कोरोनावायरस केस का आंकड़ा एक लाख पार
    राष्ट्रीय स्केटिंग चैंपियनशिप में नागपुर की मिहिका ने हासिल किया सिल्वर मेडल
    राष्ट्रीय स्केटिंग चैंपियनशिप में नागपुर की मिहिका ने हासिल किया सिल्वर मेडल
    अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बुर्जुग की मौत
    अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बुर्जुग की मौत
    Tandra Sarbjna is a God Gifted Katthak Exponent- Dr S S Uttarwar
    Tandra Sarbjna is a God Gifted Katthak Exponent- Dr S S Uttarwar
    चिकित्सा के लिए ऑक्सिजन की आपूर्ति करें: जिलाधिकारी
    चिकित्सा के लिए ऑक्सिजन की आपूर्ति करें: जिलाधिकारी
    ‘भरतवाडा में टीकाकरण केंद्र शुरू करें’
    ‘भरतवाडा में टीकाकरण केंद्र शुरू करें’
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145