Published On : Fri, Jan 21st, 2022
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Governor Koshyari condoles demise of senior journalist Dinkar Raikar

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed condolences on the demise of senior journalist and former editor Dinkar Raikar. In a condolence message, the Governor wrote:

लोकमतचे माजी समूह संपादक दिनकर रायकर जी यांच्या निधनाने राजकारण-समाजकारणाचा दांडगा अभ्यास असलेल्या ज्येष्ठ व्यक्तिमत्वाला आपण मुकलो आहोत. 5 दशकांहून अधिक काळ ते पत्रकारितेत होते. पत्रकारांच्या समस्या सोडविण्यात त्यांची भूमिका मोलाची असे. त्यांना विनम्र श्रद्धांजली! ॐ शान्ति 🙏

Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) 21 Jan 2022

“Shri Dinkar Raikar was a learned journalist and editor. He made a mark of his own while serving in various well known publications during his long and illustrious career. As Editor, Shri Raikar took a balanced view, often avoiding extreme positions. He was instrumental in mentoring numerous young journalists in Maharashtra.

In his demise, Maharashtra has lost a respected editor – journalist and a kind hearted person who maintained his commitment to the people.”