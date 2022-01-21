Governor Koshyari condoles demise of senior journalist Dinkar Raikar

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed condolences on the demise of senior journalist and former editor Dinkar Raikar. In a condolence message, the Governor wrote:

“Shri Dinkar Raikar was a learned journalist and editor. He made a mark of his own while serving in various well known publications during his long and illustrious career. As Editor, Shri Raikar took a balanced view, often avoiding extreme positions. He was instrumental in mentoring numerous young journalists in Maharashtra.

In his demise, Maharashtra has lost a respected editor – journalist and a kind hearted person who maintained his commitment to the people.”





