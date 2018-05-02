Governor Koshyari bags first prize in Letter Writing Competition organized by Department of Posts

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has won the first prize in the State Level Letter Writing Competition (Inland Letter Card Category) organised by the Maharashtra & Goa Circle of the Department of Posts for his essay on the theme ‘Dear Bapu, you are immortal’.

The ‘Dhai Akhar’ letter writing competition was organised by the Department of Posts on the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Senior Superintendent of Posts, Mumbai West Division P C Jagtap and Assistant Superintendent S D Kharat today met Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and presented him the first prize cheque of Rs.25000.

The competition was organised for participants upto 18 years and those above 18 years of age in the categories of ‘Inland Letter Card’ and ‘Envelope’.

The Governor had participated in the event in his individual capacity and had sent in his essay on Inland Letter card to the organizers in Hindi.

Last year inaugurating ‘Mumbaipex 2019’ a District Level Philately Exhibition in Mumbai on 6th November. The Exhibition was organised by the Department of Posts on the occasion of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

While complimenting the Department of Posts for organizing a letter writing competition then, the Governor had announced that he will be participating in the competition himself.

According to Department of Posts, more than 80000 participants had participated in the Dhai Akhar Letter Writing Competition.

The list of winners of the competition announced by the Department of Posts is enclosed.