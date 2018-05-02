Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jun 15th, 2020

    Covid-19 active rises to 402 in Nagpur, 17 deaths, 615 discharged

    Nagpur: Twenty-nine more persons placed under quarantined facilities tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) while one more Corona related death was registered on Monday.

    With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease soar to 1034 in the Second Capital of the State. Following this development, the numbers of deaths have climbed to 17.

    Though, there’s worrisome rise in cases in the Second Capital of the State, the city continues to shine with tremendous recovery rate as many as 615 patients have successfully treated with the disease. Till now there are 402 active cases in Nagpur.

