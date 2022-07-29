Governor Koshyari attends Andheri Chowk naming ceremony

Advertisement

– Praises contribution of Rajasthani – Gujarati communities in making Mumbai financial capital

Mumbai ; – Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the Inauguration and Naming Ceremony of Chowk after Late Smt Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari at J P Road, Andheri Mumbai on Friday (29 July).

Member of Parliament Navneet Rana, MLAs Ravi Rana, Amit Satam, Nilesh Rane, Bharati Lavekar and Pankaj Bhoyar, Choreographer Remo D’Souza and Trustee Rakesh Kothari were prominent among those present.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor hailed the contribution of Rajasthani – Marwari and Gujarati communities in making Mumbai the financial capital of India. The Governor said the Rajasthani Marwari community is living in various parts of the country and also in countries like Nepal, Mauritius and others. He said wherever members of the community go, they not only do business, but also do acts of philanthropy by creating schools, hospitals etc.

