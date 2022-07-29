Young Chapter of PEACE Foundation installed at DPS MIHAN

Advertisement

Nagpur: To practice ethics and to channelize the energy of young people in creating a better society, Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN had the installation of the Young Chapter of PEACE Foundation on July 28, 2022. The students of Grade VIII and IX attended the installation ceremony. Noted cardiologist and Managing Director of CARE Hospital, Dr. Varun Bhargava who is also the Founder President of PEACE (Promotion of Ethics and Continuous Education) Foundation graced the occasion as chief guest.

Manisha Thakar, Director of Young Chapter and Vaishali Magar coordinator of PEACE Foundation also graced the ceremony. Dr. Varun Bhargav in his address guided the students to be lifelong learners and maintain high levels of integrity in their social behaviour.

He hoped that DPS MIHAN chapter will grow like that of DPS Kamptee Road under the dynamic leadership of the President and Pro Vice- Chairperson Tulika Kedia who has successfully integrated moral values and culture amongst the school children. A special certificate appreciating the school’s efforts was presented to the Principal Nidhi Yadav. Bhavika Chordia and Vardhan Jain were felicitated as PEACE Marshalls.

