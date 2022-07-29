Covid-19: Nagpur reports 215 fresh cases, one death

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 215 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Friday. 217 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 215 cases, 73 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 142 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 2,166 samples (1,768 RT-PCR and 398 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 1,662 (578 rural and 1,084 city).

